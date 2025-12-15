An accidental trigger of a school security alert caused a brief response at Screven County Middle School on Monday morning, but school officials say there was never any danger.

What’s Happening: A staff member at Screven County Middle School accidentally activated the Centegix security alert system, according to the Screven County School System.

What’s Important: The school system said all students and staff were safe, and the school returned to normal operations shortly after the alert.

The Response: Law enforcement and school district personnel responded within seconds of the alert being triggered, the school system said.

What Officials Are Saying: School officials said the incident showed the alert system worked as designed and that emergency responders arrived quickly when the alert was activated.