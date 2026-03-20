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Georgia drivers should soon see relief at the pump after the Georgia General Assembly sent a temporary gasoline tax suspension to Gov. Brian Kemp.

The 60-day suspension of the state excise tax would save drivers just over 33 cents a gallon for gasoline and 37 cents a gallon for diesel.

It would cost the state treasury an estimated $200 million a month.

The measure comes after the U.S. attack on Iran triggered a spike in fuel prices.

“Hopefully this will be resolved but in the meantime we’re going to do what we can to help our citizens of Georgia have the lowest cost possible,” said Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, who presented House Bill 1199 on the Senate floor Thursday.

The bill started out as a measure to conform Georgia law with changes in the federal tax code. It passed the House for the first time in mid-February, a week before the air strikes on Iran ordered by President Donald Trump.

The bill bounced back and forth between the House and Senate as each made changes, and then, on Wednesday, the House added the gas tax suspension and sent HB 1199 to the Senate again.

“We’re hopeful that the ongoing international conflict, which is temporarily driving up energy prices, comes to an expeditious and successful conclusion,” Hufstetler said.

He talked about affordability, noting that fuel prices ripple through the economy, driving up the price of fertilizer and food.

Democrats agreed.

“It’s a win for our constituents and hopefully will give them much needed relief while we get through this time,” said Sen. Nikki Merritt, D-Grayson, the minority caucus vice chair.

The bill then passed the Senate unanimously.

Kemp has used his authority to unilaterally order three gas tax suspensions in recent years in response to high prices, inflation and Hurricane Helene.

Kemp said Thursday on X that he applauded passage of the bill because it would provide immediate relief for families: “This is great news for all Georgians, and I look forward to signing this tomorrow!”

This article is available through a partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Association’s nonprofit, tax-exempt Educational Foundation.