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Georgia drivers could soon get a break on rising gas prices under a proposal moving quickly through the General Assembly.

The state House voted 163-4 on a bill Wednesday that would suspend Georgia’s gas tax to help moderate costs as they increase because of the United States war with Iran.

“Given the actions in the Middle East, this is going to be some well-received relief to our constituents and taxpayers, particularly as we head into the summer season for purchasing gasoline,” said Rep. John Carson, R-Marietta.

Gas prices in Georgia average $3.73 per gallon for regular unleaded, according to AAA. That’s an increase of more than a dollar per gallon compared to a month ago, when prices averaged $2.71 per gallon.

The proposal, House Bill 1199, would suspend Georgia gas taxes for 60 days at a cost of roughly $200 million per month to the state government.

“Today’s passage of House Bill 1199 is a direct reflection of the House’s continued leadership in addressing affordability for citizens across the state,” said House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington. “We are delivering meaningful, timely relief to millions of Georgia drivers and families when and where it’s needed most.”

Gov. Brian Kemp, who would have to sign off on the bill if it passes the Senate, hasn’t yet agreed to the plan.

But Kemp has used his authority to suspend gas taxes by executive order three times in recent years in response to high prices, inflation and Hurricane Helene.

“The governor is always actively working to find ways to support hardworking Georgians, including this step alongside the Legislature to keep more money in their pockets,” said a spokesperson for Kemp.

HB 1199 now advances to a final vote in the Senate.