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Georgia drivers are paying more at the pump this week as Spring Break travel and rising crude oil prices push the statewide average for regular gas to $3.51 per gallon.

What’s Happening: The statewide average rose 29 cents from last week and is 61 cents higher than this time last year. A standard 15-gallon fill-up now costs about $52.65.

What’s Important: Crude oil prices have climbed past $100 a barrel, a key driver of pump prices. “As more drivers take to the roads for Spring Break, gas prices are increasing, driven in large part by crude oil costs that have climbed past $100 a barrel,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA. “While prices remain comparable to last spring, coordinated releases from U.S. and international oil reserves are expected to help slow further increases.”

How This Affects Real People: Drivers filling a standard 15-gallon tank are paying roughly $4.35 more than they were a month ago.

Around Georgia: Warner Robins has the lowest average in the state at $3.40 per gallon. Rome ($3.45) and Columbus ($3.42) are also among the cheapest. Athens and Atlanta are tied for the highest at $3.55, followed by Gainesville at $3.54.

By the Numbers:

Georgia average: $3.51

National average: $3.69

One week ago (Georgia): $3.22

One month ago (Georgia): $2.72

One year ago (Georgia): $2.90

Georgia record high: $4.49, set June 15, 2022

The Bigger Picture: The U.S. is releasing 172 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves over the next four months. That release is part of a broader International Energy Agency plan to put 400 million barrels on the market, which the agency calls the largest emergency reserve release in history.

For EV Drivers: The national average cost at a public electric vehicle charging station rose 2 cents this week to 41 cents per kilowatt hour.