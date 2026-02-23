Listen to this post

Georgia drivers are paying less at the pump this week. The state average for regular gasoline fell to $2.69 per gallon as of Sunday, down 3 cents from last week.

What’s Happening: Gas prices in Georgia dropped to $2.69 per gallon, the same price as a month ago and 30 cents lower than this time last year. Filling a 15-gallon tank now costs about $40.35.

What’s Important: Rising gasoline supplies and lighter seasonal demand are driving prices down, according to AAA. The switch to more expensive summer-blend fuel has not yet begun.

The Path Forward: Pump prices are expected to begin their usual seasonal rise soon as refineries shift to summer-blend gasoline. Ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran could push crude oil prices higher, which would likely mean higher gas prices.

By the Numbers: The national average for regular gasoline is $2.93 per gallon, up one cent from last week. That’s the lowest national average at this time of year since 2021. The average cost of public EV charging is 39 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Regional Prices: The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah at $2.79, Macon at $2.72, and Atlanta at $2.70. The least expensive are Albany at $2.60, Rome at $2.62, and Warner Robins at $2.63.