MCDONOUGH — A Memphis-based automotive products company is turning a vacant McDonough warehouse into a 1.1-million-square-foot operations center, bringing 160 jobs and $170 million in investment to Henry County.
What’s happening: Highline Warren makes and distributes automotive fluids, filters, chemicals, and cleaning products. The company is taking over the former Zinus building at 830 Highway 42 South and plans to open the facility before the end of 2026. Hiring is set to begin before then.
What’s new: The McDonough site will be Highline Warren’s first East Coast facility with direct port access, company officials say. The company currently runs 21 facilities across North America and employs about 1,700 people.
By the numbers:
- $170 million investment, spread over multiple years
- 160 new jobs
- 1.1 million square feet of space
- More than 30,000 products in the company’s catalog
- Built to reach 95% of the U.S. population within two days
What they said: “McDonough and the State of Georgia offer a strategic location with access to a skilled workforce and strong logistics connections to global markets,” CEO Darcy Curran said. “The region also provides access to our first port of entry on the East Coast, enhancing our ability to move products efficiently, simplify the supply chain for our customers, and support our long-term growth.”
Governor Brian Kemp said the investment “will further grow opportunities for hardworking Georgians.” McDonough Mayor Kamali “Kam” Varner said it will “bring 160 new jobs closer to home for our residents.”
What this means for you: Henry County residents looking for work can apply now at www.highlinewarren.com/job-openings. The company said it will begin actively hiring later this year.
The path forward: The facility is expected to be up and running by late 2026.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
- Glynn County students must keep phones off and out of sight all day starting this fall
- ROACH BRUNCH: Georgia IHOP crawling with live bugs scores 64
- Auto giant shifts gears into vacant McDonough warehouse
- Georgia 2-year-old killed after 4-year-old shoots unsecured gun
- Current Metro Atlanta Traffic Conditions