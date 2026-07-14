What’s happening: Highline Warren makes and distributes automotive fluids, filters, chemicals, and cleaning products. The company is taking over the former Zinus building at 830 Highway 42 South and plans to open the facility before the end of 2026. Hiring is set to begin before then.

What’s new: The McDonough site will be Highline Warren’s first East Coast facility with direct port access, company officials say. The company currently runs 21 facilities across North America and employs about 1,700 people.

By the numbers:

$170 million investment, spread over multiple years

160 new jobs

1.1 million square feet of space

More than 30,000 products in the company’s catalog

Built to reach 95% of the U.S. population within two days

What they said: “McDonough and the State of Georgia offer a strategic location with access to a skilled workforce and strong logistics connections to global markets,” CEO Darcy Curran said. “The region also provides access to our first port of entry on the East Coast, enhancing our ability to move products efficiently, simplify the supply chain for our customers, and support our long-term growth.”

Governor Brian Kemp said the investment “will further grow opportunities for hardworking Georgians.” McDonough Mayor Kamali “Kam” Varner said it will “bring 160 new jobs closer to home for our residents.”

What this means for you: Henry County residents looking for work can apply now at www.highlinewarren.com/job-openings. The company said it will begin actively hiring later this year.

The path forward: The facility is expected to be up and running by late 2026.