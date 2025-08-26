Cobb County families won’t have to scramble for things to do during fall break. County officials have lined up a full slate of camps and activities for students while schools are out September 22 through 26.

Camps

At the Mable House Arts Center, kids ages 5 to 14 can take part in Defying Gravity: Wicked Theater Camp with Candinews Production. The camp runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Details here.

At The Art Place – Mountain View, there’s an Art Journal Camp for ages 8 to 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. Details here. The center will also stage The Addams Family Musical September 14–27, with auditions set for Saturday, September 13. Details here.

The Art Station – Big Shanty is hosting Camp Comics for ages 7 to 17. That runs September 22 through 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Details here.

At Milford Recreation Center, students ages 8 to 13 can learn the ins and outs of TV Production during a weeklong camp. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Details here.

For young people with disabilities, the TRS Fall Break Cooking Camp runs September 22–25 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Windy Hill Community Center. Details here.

Activities

At Stout Park, the Adventure Kids program is offering Outdoor Safety and Survival Skills on Monday, September 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. Details here.

Also at Stout Park, Youth Archery is set for Tuesday, September 23 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Details here.

Families can enjoy Fishing Fun at Stout Park on Wednesday, September 24 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Details here.

On Thursday, September 25, the Switzer Library will host Nature Club for children age 5 and up from 4:30 to 5 p.m.

And throughout the week, grandparents can join their grandkids for special workshops:

Beaded Bracelets Tuesday, September 23 at 10 a.m. at Tim Lee Senior Center.

Super Slimy Science Tuesday, September 23 at 2 p.m. at West Cobb Senior Center.

Just Horsing Around Friday, September 25 at 1 p.m. at West Cobb Senior Center, featuring the Sheriff’s Office horses and detection dog.

Details for all three here.

Cobb County officials say these programs are designed to keep students busy, creative and active while schools are out.