Young Athletes to Compete in Annual Peach Kids Triathlon in Alpharetta

Share

Children ages 6 to 14 will take on a swim-bike-run challenge at Wills Park in Alpharetta during the Peach Kids Triathlon, returning Sunday, May 18. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Wills Park Pool and includes age-specific race waves to ensure safety and fairness for all participants.

“The Peach Kids Triathlon is a wonderful way for young athletes to push their limits, build confidence, and experience some friendly competition,” said Janet Rodgers, president and chief executive officer of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The triathlon opens with the oldest group, ages 12 to 14, followed by waves for ages 9 to 11 and then 6 to 8. Each group will complete different distances, based on age. All participants who complete the race will receive a medal. Trophies will go to the top three male and female finishers in each age group, and ribbons will be given to those placing fourth and fifth.

An awards ceremony will be held about 30 minutes after the final finisher crosses the line. Participants must be present to receive their awards or designate someone to pick them up.

Families are invited to attend and support the athletes. “Turn the race into a weekend adventure by strolling through our beautiful parks, shopping, or enjoying a delicious meal at one of our many family-friendly restaurants to make it a fun weekend,” Rodgers said.

Registration prices increase after April 27. The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Wills Park Pool, located at 1815 Old Milton Parkway.