Wings and Rock Music Take Center Stage at Canton Festival

A two-day celebration of chicken wings and rock music returns to Canton, Georgia this weekend. The Wing & Rock Festival will be held March 22-23 at Etowah River Park.

The free, family-friendly event features more than 25 restaurants and food trucks offering over 75 different wing flavors.

“This festival has become a tradition for wing lovers across the Southeast,” said festival organizer Jane Smith. “Whether you prefer your wings grilled, fried, or smoked, there’s something for everyone.”

Festival-goers can enjoy performances from rock tribute bands, DJ Suspense, and the School of Rock House Band while sampling wings and adult beverages.

The 80-acre Etowah River Park provides an open-air amphitheater setting with ample parking for attendees.

Now in its 18th year, the Wing & Rock Festival has earned recognition from Georgia Business Journal, Festival Rooster, and Parade Magazine as one of the top festivals in the Southeast.