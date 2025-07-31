The 44th Savannah Jazz Festival will bring world-class jazz to Forsyth Park September 19-21, 2025, featuring Grammy winners and jazz legends in a weekend of free performances.

🎵 The Headliners: This year’s festival features an impressive lineup of jazz heavyweights:

Spyro Gyra will close Friday night with their distinctive jazz fusion sound

Grammy-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum headlines Saturday’s performances

Acclaimed clarinetist Anat Cohen will perform with the Savannah Jazz Orchestra

🌳 The Details: The festival will primarily take place at Forsyth Park, with additional performances at District Live in the Plant Riverside District and a late-night jam session at the DeSoto Hotel Ballroom. In case of extreme weather, events will move to Trustees Theatre.

🎺 Local Connection: The Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band will perform a special tribute to jazz legend James Moody on Saturday afternoon, highlighting the festival’s commitment to honoring jazz history while showcasing contemporary talent.

📅 Mark Your Calendar: The three-day event kicks off Friday, September 19 at 6:00 p.m. with local blues favorite Eric Culberson, followed by performances throughout the weekend including university jazz ensembles, an Armed Forces band, and a special School Band Day on Sunday.

The Sources: Savannah Jazz Festival promotional materials.