Roswell families can gather for a free holiday celebration that marks the start of the Christmas season.
What’s Happening: The city will light its 40-foot Christmas tree at Heart of Roswell Park on Friday, December 5 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
What’s Important: The free event includes live music from local choirs, a visit from Santa Claus for photos, fire pits with s’mores, and hot chocolate. Mayor Kurt Wilson will read “Twas’ the Night Before Christmas” before the tree lighting.
After the Event: Families can walk to Historic Town Square to see Deck the Square, a display of community-decorated Christmas trees. The decorated trees will stay up through January 6, 2026.
The Details: Heart of Roswell Park is located at 925 Canton Street. More information is available at roswell365.com.
