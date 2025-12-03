Why It Matters: The parade route cuts through some of the busiest intersections in Evans, meaning anyone trying to get from Washington Road to points north will need to plan a detour starting at noon on Sunday.

What’s Happening: Columbia County and the Merchants Association of Columbia County are temporarily closing North Belair Road, Evans Town Center Boulevard, Evans to Locks Road, and Antebellum Way starting at 12 p.m. Sunday, December 7. The parade itself kicks off at 3 p.m.

The following intersections will be fully or partially closed:

Evans to Locks Road westbound – Closed to right and straight thru traffic at North Belair Road, detour left at this intersection

Industrial Park Drive @ North Belair Road – Completely Closed

Ronald Reagan Drive @ North Belair Road – Completely Closed

Ronald Reagan Drive @ Evans Town Center Boulevard – Cannot make a left or right, thru traffic only

Main Street @ Evans Town Center Lane – Completely Closed

Encore Lane @ Evans Town Center Lane – Completely Closed

Williamsburg Way @ Allen Drive – Completely Closed

Taxslayer Drive @ Allen Drive – Completely Closed

Allen Drive – Completely Closed

North Belair Road @ Evans Town Center Boulevard – Completely Closed

Evans Town Center Boulevard northbound from Washington Road – Closed at Evans to Locks Road

Evans to Locks Road eastbound from Washington Road – Closed at Evans Town Center Boulevard

North Belair Road northbound from Washington Road – Closed to left turn or straight traffic at Evans to Locks Road, detour right at this intersection only

Between the Lines: The parade has been a Columbia County tradition for six decades, drawing families from across the region to watch festive floats, marching bands from local high schools, and Santa’s arrival. It’s sponsored as a gift to the community by the Merchants Association, which also runs the county’s spring and fall fairs.

After the parade wraps, families typically head to Evans Towne Center Park for the Christmas vendor village, free Santa photos, train rides, and ice skating.

The Big Picture: Road closure times may vary depending on weather. County officials are asking drivers to check for updates and plan alternate routes well in advance. The parade route runs along the intersection of Evans Town Center Drive and Evans to Locks Road.

The Sources: Columbia County Government, Merchants Association of Columbia County.