On Jimmy Buffett Day at Margaritaville, part of your fun can help the Chattahoochee. If you go Friday, Aug. 29, or book a Labor Day stay, some of your money will back clean water.

🎟️ What It Means For You: Your Fins Up Water Park ticket on Friday helps Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. A two-night Labor Day stay with Margaritaville’s special package also sends money to the cause.

📣 What’s Happening: A brand-wide Day of Service will funnel local dollars to protect Lake Lanier and the river it feeds.

Friday, Aug. 29: A portion of each Fins Up Water Park ticket goes to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. The group will be on site to share its work.

Labor Day weekend: Book Camp Margaritaville’s “Keep The Party Going Package” to donate proceeds from each night of your two-night minimum stay.

🧭 Between The Lines: Use promo code KTPG when you book the package. Guests who book get two Jimmy Buffett Day cups as a thank-you.

🌊 Catch Up Quick: Lake Lanier is a major source of drinking water for millions and a favorite place to play. Keeping it clean matters to your tap, your fish, and your summer.

🌍 The Big Picture: Margaritaville sites everywhere are marking Jimmy Buffett Day with service to honor his legacy of giving back. Here, the focus is local water health. Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, founded in 1994, works to protect the river, its lakes, and the wildlife—and people—who rely on them.

🧾 The Sources: Margaritaville at Lanier Islands.