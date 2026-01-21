Listen to this post

Hundreds of people will run through Atlanta in their underwear on February 21 to raise money for research into neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves.

What’s Happening: The event is called Cupid’s Undie Run. Participants run about one mile wearing only underwear. The Children’s Tumor Foundation organizes the run to fund research into neurofibromatosis.

What’s Important: Neurofibromatosis causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. The disorder is genetic. The Children’s Tumor Foundation funds research into treatments and a cure.

The Event: Cupid’s Undie Run is billed as the nation’s largest pantless party and charity run. The Atlanta run is one of several held across the country. People with neurofibromatosis and their families run alongside other participants. The run is February 21 from noon to 4 p.m. You can find more information here.

