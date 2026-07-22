AUGUSTA — Families with children in Richmond County schools can pick up free backpacks, books and school supplies this Saturday at a back-to-school celebration hosted by the Hub for Community Innovation Augusta.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at 631 Chafee Ave. in Augusta.

Along with the giveaways, families can expect story time for kids, free health checks, and resources covering literacy and mental health. Food will also be available.

Reporters and photographers who plan to attend should contact Paige Tucker at ptucker@augusta.edu or (706) 993-6719. Interview opportunities will be available with Betsy VanDeusen, who holds a doctorate, along with parents, students and other community members.

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