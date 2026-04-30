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A car show fundraiser to benefit the Cherokee County 911 Foundation is set for May 9 at First Baptist Church Woodstock, 11905 Ga. 92, Woodstock.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the public. Proceeds will support the foundation’s work on behalf of Cherokee County emergency 911 personnel and operations.

Car owners can enter their vehicles in the show for $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Those who register in advance should bring PayPal payment confirmation to check-in.

Because the event falls on Mother’s Day weekend, organizers are also holding a “Best Mom Car” contest. Prizes will be awarded.

A limited number of vendor spaces are available for $50 per 10-by-10-foot booth, with a two-vendor limit. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available for $500. The deadline to register as a vendor or sponsor is May 1.

Sponsors include Rubber Ducky Rug Cleaning, Williamson Bros Canton, Mauldin Body Shop & Towing and Black Rifle Coffee Company.

For more information or to register, email cc911foundationevent@gmail.com or visit the foundation’s website at cc911foundation.org.