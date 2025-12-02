JACKSON — The Butts County Chamber Christmas Parade will not happen as planned because of possible rain.
What’s Happening: The parade has been moved to Friday, December 12. The Butts County Chamber and the City of Jackson say they made the choice to keep people safe and dry during the holiday event.
What’s Important: Families who planned to attend the original parade date should mark their calendars for December 12 instead.
The city will hold a cleanup day the next morning on Saturday, December 13.
