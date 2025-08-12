Two blockbuster horror franchises are moving into Mableton this fall. Six Flags Over Georgia says Fright Fest will debut haunted mazes based on The Conjuring Universe and SAW. The park is also quietly retire Holiday in the Park for 2025.

🎃 Why It Matters: Families plan fall weekends around this park. New, high-profile haunts raise the scare factor.

🗓️ What’s Happening: Six Flags Over Georgia announced Fright Fest will run 22 nights, Sept. 13 through Nov. 2, with two marquee indoor mazes drawn from The Conjuring Universe and SAW.

“Fright Fest is the ultimate Halloween experience in Atlanta,” park manager Kristin Ardizoni said. “We’re taking fear to the next level with new, immersive haunts based on two of the most terrifying franchises in horror history. This year, you won’t just watch the terror, you’ll live it.” According to the park, the new mazes anchor a bigger slate of scare zones, shows and night rides in the dark.

💀 Inside The New Mazes:

The Conjuring Universe: Guests enter the Warrens’ occult museum and confront Annabelle, The Nun and the Perron farmhouse, per Six Flags.

SAW: Legacy of Terror: A walk-through of Jigsaw’s traps and set pieces, inspired by the films.

🎟️ How To Get In: A Haunted Attractions Pass is required for the premium mazes, according to Six Flags. That pass also covers Carnival of Chaos presented by M&M’s, Nyctophobia presented by Snickers and Camp Slasher Skittles. General park admission includes scare zones and shows.

🌕 New Scare Zones And Shows: Six Flags says it’s adding:

The Rotted Ones: Cornfield creatures with carved faces.

Disciples of the Beast: A backwoods cult and their sacrifices.

Necropolis: An overgrown, time-lost grave city.

Festival of Fright: A 1950s Rockville street party with vintage décor and fall games.

NIGHTSHADES: A new rock spectacle.

Plus the returning Dr. Fright’s Dead Man’s Party.

👨‍👩‍👧 Daytime Fall For Kids: On weekends from Sept. 13 through Nov. 2, the park will run Kids Boo Fest and Oktoberfest for lighter, daytime crowds, according to Six Flags.

💼 Jobs: Six Flags Over Georgia is hiring scare actors, makeup artists, supervisors and crew for Fright Fest. Perks include paid training and free park admission. Apply at jobs.sixflags.com, the park said.

💳 Passes And Perks: Six Flags says 2026 Season Passes are on sale now during the MVP Sale. Passes bought now include access to more than 40 Six Flags parks for the rest of 2025 and all of 2026. Details: sixflags.com/overgeorgia.

🧊 Between The Lines: Six Flags Over Georgia confirmed it will not bring back Holiday in the Park this year, citing a shift to focus on its core spring–fall season. “After much research and planning, we’ve made a strategic decision to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences during our core operating season – spring through fall,” the park said in an email to season pass holders. “This means that Holiday in the Park will not return this year and our season will end November 30.”

🧭 The Big Picture: Theme parks are leaning harder on name-brand horror to fuel fall attendance. For locals, that means more immersive scares — and a premium add-on to experience them.

