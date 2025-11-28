A 26-year-old woman was shot inside her home on Thanksgiving morning when bullets fired from outside her house struck her in the abdomen.

What’s Happening: Someone fired multiple gunshots at a home on Lethea Street SE in Atlanta around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday. At least one bullet went through the wall and hit a woman inside, according to Atlanta Police.

What’s Important: The woman was awake and breathing when officers arrived. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police have not said who fired the shots or why.

What We Don’t Know: Police have not released information about a suspect or a motive. They have not said whether the woman was the intended target or if this was a random act. The number of shots fired has also not been disclosed.

What’s Next: The Aggravated Assault Unit is handling the case. Police said the investigation is ongoing and details could change as they learn more.

The Source: Atlanta Police Department.