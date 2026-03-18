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A Veterans Affairs employee was shot Tuesday at a clinic in Jasper and airlifted to a hospital. The suspected shooter is dead.

What’s Happening: Jasper Police Chief Matt Dawkins says the shooting was reported around 1 p.m. at the Pickens County VA Clinic. When officers arrived, they encountered the suspect outside the building and opened fire, killing them.

The VA’s press secretary says the injured employee was flown by helicopter to a hospital. Their condition has not been released.

The clinic will stay closed through the rest of the week.

Between the Lines: What triggered the shooting remains unknown. Dawkins says the suspect was a local resident, but police have not released a name or confirmed any connection between the suspect and the clinic.

What Comes Next: The FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the VA’s Office of Inspector General are all investigating, according to Dawkins. The VA says it is rescheduling patient appointments and making counseling and chaplain services available to both veterans and staff.