A YouTube video is spreading false claims about the Valdosta Police Department. Now, officers are asking the public to stop flooding their phone lines with angry calls.

What’s Happening: The Valdosta Police Department says a YouTube personality posted a video that misrepresents the department’s role in a “catch a predator” scenario. The department says the case did not fall under its authority.

What’s Important: Police say the alleged offender lived an hour away from Valdosta. He was lured to the city by people running the sting operation. The communications did not happen within Valdosta’s jurisdiction.

Why Police Didn’t Make an Arrest: The department worked with prosecutors and judges. All parties agreed they could not move forward with the case. Officials said they must verify the credibility of everyone involved. They also must confirm how evidence was collected.

The Backstory: The decoy in this case had been warned before. Multiple law enforcement officers and agencies told her not to run these undercover operations. They said it was dangerous. They also said the proper criminal rules must be followed for cases to hold up in court. Officers gave her contact information for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Between the Lines: Georgia has specialized, trained, and certified teams that investigate these crimes. When civilians run their own sting operations, police cannot guarantee:

That no entrapment occurred

That evidence was properly collected

That the rights of all parties were protected

That evidence was not altered or tampered with

The Bigger Problem: The YouTube personality is encouraging viewers to call and message police offices. The department says these calls are blocking emergency services. Anyone who interferes with police operations could face legal consequences.

What Police Are Saying: The Valdosta Police Department says it takes all reports of criminal behavior seriously. Officers must follow strict procedures to ensure investigations lead to successful prosecutions.

The Sources: Valdosta Police Department.