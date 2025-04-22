Two Young Adults Shot on Bloomfield Drive in Macon

Share

A 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man are in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday morning on Bloomfield Drive in Macon.

What We Know: Deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of Bloomfield Drive after someone called the Macon-Bibb Emergency 911 Center just after 10 a.m. about a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed the two to a hospital, where medical staff reported their conditions as critical but stable.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

What We Don’t Know: Authorities have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive.

By The Numbers:

Victims’ ages: 19 and 23

Time of 911 call: 10:08 a.m.

Take Action: Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.