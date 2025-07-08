Two people were shot Monday night on East Bulla Street in Augusta and drove themselves to the hospital for help.

🔍 What Happened: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office got the call about shots fired just after 11 p.m. in the 700 block of East Bulla Street. Deputies arrived to find a man and a young person had been shot, according to Sergeant Walter McNeil. Both victims had already left for the hospital on their own.

The two people who were shot are now in stable condition at a local hospital. The person who shot them had already left the area before police arrived.

⚖️ Where Things Stand: Deputies are still working to solve this case. The sheriff’s office has not released information about what led to the shooting or whether they have identified who pulled the trigger.

No arrests have been announced, and investigators have not shared details about possible motives or whether the victims knew the person who shot them.