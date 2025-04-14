Two Georgia Police Officers Badly Injured After Patrol Car Slammed During Chase

A police chase in Polk County sent two officers to the hospital and left one of their patrol cars in flames. The suspect? Still on the run.
Why It Matters: Two people who signed up to protect a community are now fighting for their health after being blindsided in the line of duty. And the person who nearly killed them is still out there.
What’s Happening: Saturday night, a suspect fleeing from law enforcement slammed into a patrol car at nearly 100 miles per hour. The force of the impact ignited one of the vehicles. Both officers survived but suffered serious injuries.
- One officer has been in surgery for over 10 hours.
- The other has head trauma and memory loss.
💌 How You Can Help:
People looking to support the officers can drop off cards at the Polk County Superior Court Clerk’s Office or mail them to:
Officer C and Officer M
Polk County Superior Court Clerk
100 Prior St, Room 106
Cedartown, GA 30125
Drop-offs are accepted 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. After hours, cards can be left through a slot at the same address.
🔍 Catch Up Quick: Polk County Police say they’re continuing the search for the suspect and are asking for tips from the public.