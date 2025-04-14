Two Georgia Police Officers Badly Injured After Patrol Car Slammed During Chase

Share

A police chase in Polk County sent two officers to the hospital and left one of their patrol cars in flames. The suspect? Still on the run.

Why It Matters: Two people who signed up to protect a community are now fighting for their health after being blindsided in the line of duty. And the person who nearly killed them is still out there.

What’s Happening: Saturday night, a suspect fleeing from law enforcement slammed into a patrol car at nearly 100 miles per hour. The force of the impact ignited one of the vehicles. Both officers survived but suffered serious injuries.

One officer has been in surgery for over 10 hours.

The other has head trauma and memory loss.

💌 How You Can Help:

People looking to support the officers can drop off cards at the Polk County Superior Court Clerk’s Office or mail them to:

Officer C and Officer M

Polk County Superior Court Clerk

100 Prior St, Room 106

Cedartown, GA 30125

Drop-offs are accepted 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. After hours, cards can be left through a slot at the same address.

🔍 Catch Up Quick: Polk County Police say they’re continuing the search for the suspect and are asking for tips from the public.