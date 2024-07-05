Two Arrested in Drug Trafficking Bust in Adel

A significant drug trafficking operation in Adel was dismantled recently, leading to the arrests of Shyiem Marquon Banks, 28, and Roderick Dion Collins, 36. This action resulted from a search warrant executed at their residence, where substantial quantities of drugs and firearms were found.

🔍 The Details:

A joint investigation led to the arrest of Banks and Collins at their Adel home. Authorities seized:

210 grams of suspected methamphetamine

3.2 pounds of suspected marijuana

13 grams of suspected alpha-PVP (Flakka/bath salts)

Over 90 suspected oxycodone tablets

2 firearms

Banks faces multiple charges, including three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Collins is charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, among other charges. Both men were taken to the Cook County Jail.

📊 By The Numbers:

210 grams of methamphetamine

of methamphetamine 3.2 pounds of marijuana

of marijuana 13 grams of alpha-PVP

of alpha-PVP 90+ oxycodone tablets

2 firearms seized

🌐 The Big Picture: This bust is part of a larger effort to combat street-level drug distribution in Adel and Cook County. The seizure of a significant quantity of dangerous drugs and firearms indicates the scale of the problem and the impact on local community safety.

🔑 Why It Matters: For Adel residents, the arrests of Banks and Collins represent a significant step towards a safer community. The presence of these drugs and firearms posed a direct threat to public safety. Removing such elements from the streets helps to ensure a healthier, more secure environment for all.

📞 What You Can Do: Community members are encouraged to assist in these efforts by reporting any information related to drug activity. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at GBI Submit Tips Online, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

🚨 What’s Next?: The investigation into drug trafficking in Adel and surrounding areas continues. Residents can expect ongoing efforts to identify and apprehend individuals involved in drug distribution networks, aiming to maintain a safer and more secure community.