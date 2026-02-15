Listen to this post

A Tift County judge sentenced a Tifton man to life without parole plus 25 years for shooting and killing Brendan Burns in a car wash parking lot in 2024.

What’s Happening: Chief Superior Court Judge Bill Reinhardt sentenced Sean Xavier Ross, 37, at a hearing on February 13. A Tift County jury found Ross guilty on November 20 of malice murder, felony murder, five counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during a crime.

What’s Important: Ross shot Burns on January 29, 2024, in the parking lot of a car wash near the intersection of 17th Street and South Central Avenue in Tifton. Burns was sitting in his vehicle when Ross approached from behind and shot him. Bullets fired by Ross also hit passing cars. One bullet struck the door of a vehicle inches from where a 2-year-old child was in a car seat.

What Happens Next: Ross will serve life without the possibility of parole plus 25 years.

The Timeline:

January 29, 2024: Ross shot Burns in a car wash parking lot. The Tifton Police Department requested GBI assistance the same day.

November 20, 2025: A Tift County jury returned guilty verdicts on all charges.

February 13: Judge Reinhardt sentenced Ross at a hearing.

Sources: Georgia Bureau of Investigation