What happened: Police got calls about gunfire near the intersection of Epstein Street around 3:57 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found the scene where the shooting took place but no victims. All three people who were shot drove themselves to Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia, according to the Vidalia Police Department.

The victims: All three were later moved to a hospital in Savannah for more advanced care. Their conditions as of the department’s release Thursday:

One victim is in critical condition.

Two victims are in serious but stable condition.

The investigation: No arrests have been announced. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Vidalia Police Department at (912) 537-4123 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Region 12 office at (478) 374-6988.