What’s Happening: Someone broke into a Freightliner truck at Mayer Electric Supply on Nov. 24 and drove off with it, according to police. An officer found the truck abandoned a short distance away with the engine still running.

What’s Important: Police have surveillance video showing the suspect inside the truck’s cab trying to start it before successfully driving away. Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the person in the video to come forward.

Between the Lines: The theft happened in broad daylight at a business parking lot, and the suspect managed to start the commercial vehicle despite security measures. The quick recovery suggests the thief may have panicked or had trouble operating the large truck.

The Big Picture: Commercial vehicle thefts cost businesses thousands of dollars in losses and downtime, even when vehicles are recovered quickly. Tractor trailers are attractive targets because of their value and the cargo they often carry, though this truck appears to have been empty when stolen.

The Sources: Gwinnett County Police Department.