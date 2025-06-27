Gwinnett County police need your help finding a man who stole packages from residents at a Norcross apartment complex last month.

🚨 Why It Matters: Package theft affects many apartment dwellers who rely on deliveries for essential items. When thieves target community spaces like mailrooms, it creates safety concerns for everyone in the building.

📦 What Happened: On May 29, a suspect entered the mailroom at Darnell Apartments on Phil Niekro Parkway and took multiple packages belonging to residents, according to Gwinnett County Police.

The bare-chested bandit also went into the complex’s fitness center and tried to steal a television.

👤 Suspect Description: Police describe the person as a Hispanic male with short black hair and medium build. According to authorities, he has multiple tattoos and was last seen wearing a blue tracksuit with red stripes on the sleeves.

🔍 How To Help: Anyone with information can contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. People who wish to remain anonymous can reach Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.