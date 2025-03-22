Teen Dies in Shooting at Buford House Party

A young man was shot and killed early this morning at a house party in Buford, leaving Gwinnett County police searching for answers and a community in mourning.

What We Know: Officers from the Northside Precinct rushed to 2715 Brown Road at approximately 2:09 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite officers performing chest compressions at the scene, the victim was pronounced dead. Police have secured the area, and homicide detectives are now investigating the case alongside the crime scene unit.

What We Don’t Know: Authorities have not released information about potential suspects or what led to the shooting. The identity of the victim remains undisclosed as police work to notify family members. It’s unclear how many people attended the party or if there were additional witnesses who might have valuable information about the shooting.

In Context: This fatal shooting adds to growing concerns about gun violence at social gatherings in Gwinnett County. House parties have increasingly become sites of violence in suburban communities, particularly those involving teenagers and young adults during late-night hours.

Take Action: Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.