Teen Charged with Murder After Fatal Georgia Backyard Shooting

A 27-year-old man died after being shot in the backyard of a Dublin home, leading to murder charges against a teenager.

Officers discovered Anthony Jamar Coley with gunshot wounds in the backyard of a Rutland Drive home around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police responded after the city’s shot detection system alerted them to gunfire in the area. Emergency responders transported Coley to Fairview Park Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities have arrested 16-year-old Dontavis Terrell Lovett, charging him with felony murder and armed robbery in connection with the shooting.

According to Police, C0ley had relatives living at the home where he was shot.

