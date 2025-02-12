Teen Charged in Murder Plot at Carroll County High School

A 17-year-old Mount Zion High School student has been charged after authorities uncovered a murder plot targeting another student.

The Details: Dylan Gable, 17, is accused of planning to kill a fellow student and discussing the details of the attack with two other teenagers. Investigators say Gable made threats against students at both Mount Zion High School and Central High School, prompting an immediate response from school officials and law enforcement on Friday.

During the investigation, authorities found alarming conversations in which Gable and the two other teenagers detailed how they would carry out the murder outside of school. A search of Gable’s property was conducted, and the families of those involved were notified.

Gable has been charged with terroristic threats and criminal attempt to commit murder. The names of the two other teenagers have not been released due to their ages.

What’s Next: The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed. Authorities urge parents, students, and school staff to report any concerning behavior to prevent future threats.

