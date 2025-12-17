Savannah police say a man they previously posted on social media in an acid attack investigation is not a suspect in the case.

What’s Happening: Police said the man identified online on December 11 voluntarily met with investigators and is not considered a suspect.

Officers said he was free to leave after the conversation.

Detectives are continuing to follow up on information he provided.

What’s Important: Police say the investigation into the December 10 acid attack is still active, and no suspect has been identified.

The attack happened in Forsyth Park and left a Savannah mother with severe burns. Police have said the attacker was not known to the victim.

The Investigation: Savannah police said detectives are continuing to pursue leads as the case moves forward.

Anyone with information about the December 10 aggravated assault is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the Savannah Police Department mobile app.