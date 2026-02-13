Listen to this post

Police are searching for a driver who left the scene after hitting a 19-year-old on an electric scooter in Savannah.

What’s happening: The collision occurred Saturday, February 7, at the intersection of Hodgeson Memorial Drive and Mall Boulevard. The rider was transported to a hospital with injuries and survived.

What’s important: The driver has not been identified. The vehicle was a white truck with a company logo. The rider was changing lanes when he was struck on his left side but could not identify which company the logo represented.

What happens next: Police are asking anyone with information to call (912) 525-3124.

Sources: Savannah Police Department.