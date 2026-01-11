Listen to this post

Savannah Police said officers arrested two people Sunday during an anti-ICE protest near City Hall after a small group left the sidewalks and marched in the roadway.

What’s Happening: Savannah Police said the arrests happened at about 12:05 p.m. Saturday near Bull Street and East Bay Street. Police said the group moved into the street and marched toward City Hall.

Miranda Brawner, 30, was arrested for willful obstruction of law enforcement, pedestrian in roadway and unlawful assembly.

Lucas Gilkeson, 25, was arrested for disorderly conduct, unlawful assembly, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and pedestrian in roadway.

What’s Important: Savannah Police said uniformed officers in marked police vehicles used a loudspeaker to tell protesters to stay on the sidewalks.

The Details: According to police, two individuals stayed in the middle of the roadway in front of City Hall, blocking police vehicles and general traffic. Brawner and Gilkeson were taken into custody after the incident, and officials said one of them resisted arrest by trying to run away.