Ashley Wasielewski is recovering from third-degree burns covering more than half her body after a man she did not know attacked her with acid in Forsyth Park.

What’s Happening: Wasielewski was walking near West Walburg Street and Whitaker Street around 8:15 p.m. on December 10 when a man approached and poured a liquid chemical on her, according to the Savannah Police Department. She was taken to Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

What’s Important: The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Police released a photo of a person of interest they want to identify. The attacker was not known to Wasielewski.

The Medical Reality: Most of Wasielewski’s burns are third-degree. According to a GoFundMe update from her friend Kristen Oddi, doctors say the burned area on her scalp will likely never grow hair again. Her body must first accept cadaver skin from a recent surgery before doctors can move forward with skin grafts. Plastic surgery will be part of her recovery, but doctors have not set a timeline.

The Investigation: Savannah Police Chief Lenny B. Gunther said detectives are working around the clock on the case.

“Our first priority is the well-being of the victim, and our detectives are working around the clock to determine exactly what happened,” Gunther said. “While this was a disturbing incident, we want to reassure our community that we are actively investigating and have increased patrols in our parks out of an abundance of caution.”

Gunther said police are asking anyone who was in Forsyth Park that night to come forward, especially those who were taking photos or video.

“Even a small detail may help us piece together what occurred,” Gunther said. “Our community is one of our strongest partners in keeping Savannah safe.”

Police have increased patrols in city parks as a precaution. Gunther said police have no evidence the public faces an ongoing threat. No arrests have been made.

Police have released a surveillance image of a suspect in the case.

How to Help: The FBI and Savannah Police created a digital tip line where people can upload photos and video that might help the investigation. Photos and video can be uploaded to https://www.fbi.gov/forsythparkattack. People can also call the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-Call-FBI or Savannah Area Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.

A GoFundMe campaign set up by Wasielewski’s friend has raised more than $164,000. The money will pay for medical bills, surgeries, rehabilitation, occupational therapy, wound care and living expenses.