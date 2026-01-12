Listen to this post

A 21-year-old man is in custody after a woman was shot and wounded on West State Street early Sunday morning in downtown Savannah.

What’s Happening: Savannah Police arrested Kevin Smith Jimenez Morales following a shooting at approximately 3:06 a.m. on January 11 in the 100 block of West State Street. A woman suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

What’s Important: Officers obtained a suspect name and vehicle description from witnesses at the scene. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, detained the occupants, and arrested Jimenez Morales after an initial investigation.

The Charges: Jimenez Morales faces nine charges including domestic aggravated assault, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, reckless conduct, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, pointing or aiming a gun at another, and littering.

What’s Next: The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the Savannah Police Department mobile app.

