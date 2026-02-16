Listen to this post

A 22-year-old Rossville man will serve life in prison after pleading guilty to killing his 71-year-old cellmate in the Catoosa County Jail in December 2024.

What Happened: Erwin Vanegas pleaded guilty to malice murder on February 10. Chief Judge Brian M. House sentenced him to life in the Georgia Department of Corrections. He may become eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

The Crime: Vanegas stomped repeatedly on Robert White’s head while White laid in bed on December 5. The two men were cellmates at the time. White was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries on January 18, 2025.

The Sentence: In Georgia, a life sentence for malice murder means imprisonment for the rest of the convicted person’s natural life. Parole eligibility after 30 years means Vanegas can apply for release at that time, but release is not guaranteed.