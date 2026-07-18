A DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was arrested Friday after an internal investigation found he used the agency’s license plate tracking system without authorization.

What happened: Sgt. Kabiru Salawu faces a felony charge of violation of oath of office and a misdemeanor charge of misuse of license plate data. The investigation focused on his use of Flock Safety, a camera-based system that automatically reads and logs license plates and is widely used by law enforcement to track vehicles. Salawu had worked for the sheriff’s office since August 24, 2009. He was fired.

In custody: Salawu is being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

What they’re saying: “The public expects and deserves integrity from every member of this agency,” Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said. “The misuse of law enforcement technology or confidential information for any unauthorized purpose is a serious breach of the public’s trust and will not be tolerated. When misconduct is identified, we act swiftly, hold those responsible accountable, and remain committed to the highest ethical standards.”

The path forward: The case remains an active criminal investigation. No additional details have been released.