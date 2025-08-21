A Dunwoody officer shot a suspected burglar after a short chase near Perimeter Mall early Thursday. Several people ran from the scene, and police are still looking for them.
What It Means For You: Expect heavy police activity and traffic delays around Perimeter Center East this morning as officers search the area.
What’s Happening: Police say a group broke into the mall before sunrise. When officers arrived, the suspects sped off, the chase lasted only minutes, and it ended across the street.
- One suspect was hit by gunfire during a confrontation with officers; the group then crashed and scattered on foot.
- Brookhaven police are helping search nearby streets and lots.
The Sources: Dunwoody Police Department.