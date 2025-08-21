A Dunwoody officer shot a suspected burglar after a short chase near Perimeter Mall early Thursday. Several people ran from the scene, and police are still looking for them.

What It Means For You: Expect heavy police activity and traffic delays around Perimeter Center East this morning as officers search the area.

What’s Happening: Police say a group broke into the mall before sunrise. When officers arrived, the suspects sped off, the chase lasted only minutes, and it ended across the street.

One suspect was hit by gunfire during a confrontation with officers; the group then crashed and scattered on foot.

Brookhaven police are helping search nearby streets and lots.

The Sources: Dunwoody Police Department.