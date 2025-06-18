A 29-year-old man died after being shot in the chest Tuesday night in Norcross, while a second person was wounded in what police say appears to be an unrelated injury during the same incident.

Andre Jones of Norcross was found with a gunshot wound to his chest around 11:47 p.m. on June 17 at a motel on Dawson Boulevard, according to Gwinnett County Police. Officers transported Jones to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

What We Know: Police found Jones suffering from the gunshot wound after responding to reports of a shooting on Dawson Boulevard. A woman was also shot in the leg during the incident, but detectives believe she was not involved in whatever altercation led to Jones being shot, according to police reports.

Crime scene investigators processed the area for evidence while detectives canvassed the neighborhood for information. Police have notified Jones’ family of his death.

What We Don’t Know: Police have not released information about what led to the shooting or whether they have identified any suspects. The identity of the woman who was wounded has not been released, nor has her current condition been disclosed.

Take Action: Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. People who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the shooting or who may have witnessed anything unusual to come forward with information.

The investigation remains active as detectives follow up on leads and work to determine what motivated the shooting that claimed Jones’ life and injured the second victim.