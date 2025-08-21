Deputies say a routine warrant service in southwest Cobb turned into a tense morning at a home off Vinings Retreat Pass that required SWAT team intervention. The sheriff’s office says a family member got out unharmed. A 33-year-old man is in custody.

What’s Happening: According to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to serve a misdemeanor warrant at a home at 5619 Vinings Retreat Pass in Marietta on Thursday morning. The agency says the subject, identified as Peter Atemkeng Hicks Njuacha, ran inside and kept a family member from leaving. The family member called 911 and later got out unharmed, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say Njuacha refused to come out. The sheriff’s office called in its SWAT team and used drones during “extensive negotiations.” After making entry, deputies took Njuacha into custody without injuries, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office says Njuacha faces preliminary charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, false imprisonment, obstruction, damage to government property, and failure to appear tied to the original warrant.

The Sources: Cobb County Sheriff’s Office news release.