Four men were shot early Friday morning on West Congress Street in Savannah after two groups got into a fight that turned violent.

What We Know: The shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. on May 24 in the 100 block of West Congress Street. Three of the men were found on the sidewalk with serious gunshot wounds when officers arrived. A fourth man who was shot showed up at Memorial Health University Medical Center after someone drove him there.

Savannah Police said two groups of people got into a physical fight before someone started shooting. All four men who were shot are adults. Police have not released their names or current conditions.

What We Don’t Know: Police have not said how many people were involved in the fight or who fired the shots.

Take Action: Anyone who saw what happened or has information about the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Savannah Police Department mobile app. CrimeStoppers offers rewards for information that leads to arrests.

👮‍♂️ Gun Crimes in Our Communities: Here are statistics from The Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit meticulously tracking gun incidents. 2023 Statistics: Total gun-related incidents : 39,135

: 39,135 Gun-related deaths (excluding suicides) : 18,874

: 18,874 Gun-related injuries : 36,357

: 36,357 Mass shootings: 656 2022 Statistics: Total gun-related incidents : 42,064

: 42,064 Gun-related deaths (excluding suicides) : 20,200

: 20,200 Gun-related injuries : 38,500

: 38,500 Mass shootings: 647 While firearm deaths and injuries saw a slight decline compared to previous years, mass shootings continued to rise, with 2023 surpassing 650 incidents. This underscores the continued severity of gun violence in the U.S. To Be Clear: These aren’t just digits on a page. Each statistic represents a life affected, a community shaken.