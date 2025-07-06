A man was shot and killed in Mableton on the evening of July 4. Police found him with multiple gunshot wounds and took him to the hospital, where he later died.

What’s Happening: Cobb County Police responded around 6 p.m. to a call about a shooting at 300 Concepts 21 Circle. They found Cody Chavous, 33, from Austell, with serious injuries. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but died there. Police have notified his family.

Why It Matters: This shooting affects the safety of the Mableton community. Residents want to know what happened and who is responsible to prevent more violence.

📞 How You Can Help: Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call the Cobb County Police Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945. The investigation is ongoing.