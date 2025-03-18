Man and Woman Shot Inside Car in Southwest Atlanta

A Sunday afternoon shooting in southwest Atlanta has left one person dead and another injured as police search for answers.

What We Know: Atlanta police officers responded to the intersection of Whitehall Street SW and McDaniel Street SW around 12:57 p.m. on March 16 after receiving reports of a shooting. At the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds inside a white Nissan Altima. Both victims – a man and a woman – were rushed to the hospital by emergency medical services. The male victim later died from his injuries, while the female victim’s condition remains unknown.

What We Don’t Know: Police have not released the identities of either victim. Investigators haven’t shared information about potential suspects, a possible motive, or whether the shooting was targeted or random. It’s also unclear if the victims were parked or driving when the shooting occurred, or if anyone witnessed the attack.

In Context: This shooting adds to growing concerns about gun violence in Atlanta. The intersection where the shooting took place is in a busy area of southwest Atlanta, near several businesses and residential neighborhoods. The area sits close to the Mechanicsville community and is not far from downtown Atlanta.

Take Action: Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org. Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.