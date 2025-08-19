A 12-year-old boy was shot in southwest Macon, and deputies say a second round of gunfire followed in “retaliation” less than 90 minutes later. Six people — five teens and one 17-year-old — now face charges, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

🧭 What’s New: Deputies say the first shooting happened Sunday around 5:11 p.m. inside the 2600 block of Mint Green Lane. They found a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to a local hospital. Medical staff told deputies the child is in critical but stable condition.

Investigators later detained a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy near the 2300 block of Houston Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Deputies say both face aggravated assault and gun charges tied to the Mint Green Lane shooting.

The 12-year-old was released to his parents to await a court hearing. The 14-year-old was taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

About an hour and 15 minutes after the first shooting, deputies were called to the 2200 block of Silver Pines Drive for shots fired. No one was hurt there. Deputies say witnesses linked the boy shot on Mint Green Lane to the Silver Pines gunfire. Several youths ran toward Rocky Creek Road. Deputies took three juveniles and one adult into custody around 6:37 p.m.

📌 Arrests And Charges (as stated by the sheriff’s office)

12-year-old boy: aggravated assault; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (Mint Green Lane). Released to parents, court hearing pending.

14-year-old boy: aggravated assault; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (Mint Green Lane). Taken to Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

13-year-old boy: two counts aggravated assault; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (Silver Pines). Taken to Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

15-year-old boy: two counts aggravated assault; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (Silver Pines). Taken to Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

Second 15-year-old boy: two counts aggravated assault; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (Silver Pines). Taken to Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

Tauquavious Dean, 17: aggravated assault; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (Silver Pines). Booked at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

⏪ Catch Up: The sheriff’s office first reported the Mint Green Lane shooting Sunday evening. At that time, deputies did not say whether the gunfire was accidental or intentional. They have now announced multiple arrests but have not released a full account of how the shooting started.

📞 How To Help: Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. Or share an anonymous tip with Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

🧾 The Sources: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office