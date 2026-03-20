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A JROTC teacher is behind bars after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says he showed a student an obscene image while on school grounds.

The GBI arrested Cliffton Alan Bryant, of Dublin, on charges of Electronically Furnishing Obscene Materials to Minors and Improper Sexual Contact by an Employee, Agent, or Foster Parent. Bryant was booked into the Wilkinson County Jail.

The Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to open an investigation on March 4th after allegations surfaced of improper sexual contact between Bryant and a student at Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre. According to the GBI, the investigation confirmed that Bryant showed a student an inappropriate picture of a male’s genitals while at the school.

Bryant had been a JROTC instructor at the school prior to his arrest.

The investigation is described as active and ongoing. Once it is complete, the GBI says the case file will be turned over to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Tip Line Open

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS, online at gbi.georgia.gov, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.