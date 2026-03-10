A Jones County deputy stopped a Bibb County man for a traffic violation Saturday and arrested him on multiple charges, including carrying a gun as a convicted felon.

What’s Happening: Deputy Dominguez pulled over a vehicle on March 7. The driver was Tierance Samples of Bibb County.

What’s Important: Deputies found that Samples had no valid driver’s license, was driving under the influence of alcohol, had an active arrest warrant from Bibb County, and was carrying marijuana and a firearm.

Samples was charged with:

– Failure to yield

– Unlicensed driver

– Possession of marijuana less than one ounce

– DUI less safe

– Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

In Georgia, it is a felony for anyone previously convicted of a felony to possess a firearm.

What’s Still Unknown: The sheriff’s office did not say what the Bibb County warrant was for or what prior conviction makes the gun charge applicable.

The Path Forward: Samples was still in custody at the time of the announcement. The active Bibb County warrant means Samples could face separate legal proceedings in that county.