Key Takeaways Timothy Shane escaped from Grady Hospital early Monday while in deputy custody after a suicide attempt.

He fled wearing only a hospital gown, stole an SUV with a gun inside, and crashed it shortly after.

Authorities consider Shane armed and dangerous and are searching the area around the hospital.

Shane has a history of evading police and faces felony drug and weapon charges.

Residents should remain alert and report any sightings of Shane to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

An inmate being treated at Grady Hospital in Atlanta escaped from deputy custody early Sunday morning and stole a car with a gun inside.

What’s Happening: Timothy Shane fled Grady Hospital around 1:20 a.m. on Monday while under watch by a Rockdale County deputy, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Shane had been taken to the hospital Sunday night around 8 p.m. after trying to take his own life while in jail.

He ran from the hospital on foot wearing only a blue hospital gown with no shoes.

What’s Important: Shane stole an SUV parked near the hospital and crashed it shortly after. The owner of the SUV told police a Glock handgun was inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

Between the Lines: Deputies and other law enforcement agencies are searching the area around Grady Hospital for Shane. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous because of the stolen gun.

Catch Up Quick: Shane is a white man who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall with a buzzed haircut. The sheriff’s office says he has a history of running from police and faces felony drug and weapon charges.

Why This Matters: The escape happened in a busy area of Atlanta near Grady Hospital. Residents in the area should be aware that Shane may still be armed with the stolen handgun.

What You Can Do: Anyone with information about Shane’s location should call the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office at 770-278-8000 or email rcso.pio@rockdalecountyga.gov.

The Sources: Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.