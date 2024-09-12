How Did Colt Gray Get an AR-15 Into Apalachee High School?

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released new information Thursday on how a 14-year-old managed to carry out a deadly shooting at Apalachee High School on Sept. 4.

Investigators confirmed what most people suspected. The accused gunman, Colt Gray, smuggled an assault-style rifle into the school in his bookbag, killing two students and two teachers.

What’s Happening: The GBI explained that Gray concealed the weapon in his backpack, despite its size. They confirmed that the rifle wasn’t modified to be broken down, raising questions about how such a large weapon went unnoticed.

Between the Lines: This revelation will undoubtedly lead to scrutiny of existing security protocols at Apalachee High and schools across the state, such as limits on the sizes of backpacks, or requiring transparent backpacks.